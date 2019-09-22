MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 7th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

TSE:MEG traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,233,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,812. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.67. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.06 and a twelve month high of C$11.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$59,423.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,220,033.23.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

