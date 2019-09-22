Melon (MLN) Price Reaches $4.14

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Melon token can now be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00041288 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Bitsane and Bittrex. Melon has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $15,479.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Melon has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00203463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.01194385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00090819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,581 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Bitsane, Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.