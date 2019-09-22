Merculet (MVP) Reaches One Day Volume of $84,705.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Merculet has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Merculet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinMex and Kucoin. Merculet has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $84,705.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00203037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.06 or 0.01183613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00090308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017964 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,419,266,045 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Merculet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Hotbit and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

