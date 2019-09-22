MicroBitcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,901.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $18.73 million and approximately $7,901.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 187,672,037,500 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.