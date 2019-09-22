MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) Announces Dividend of $0.12

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of HIE stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

MILLER HOWARD/COM Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

