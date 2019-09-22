MineBee Market Capitalization Hits $156.94 Million (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, MineBee has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $156.94 million and approximately $33,027.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MineBee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MineBee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00203064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.01184937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00089945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,081,855 tokens. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.