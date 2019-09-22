Minereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $101,200.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $101,200.00 and approximately $1,320.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minereum has traded 50.3% higher against the dollar. One Minereum token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00202480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.01173789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00090525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 6,944,431 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

