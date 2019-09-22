Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1,146.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,709 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $9,516,105. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Argus raised their target price on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

MCO traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.08. 1,308,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,181. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $222.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

