Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Trading Up 7.4%

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87, approximately 108,432 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 74,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPVD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $170.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the second quarter worth about $4,120,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the second quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 66.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

