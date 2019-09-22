MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0004

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. MVL has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $193,065.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, IDEX, UEX and Cryptology.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MVL

MVL is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDEX, Cryptology, Cashierest, UEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

