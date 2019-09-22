Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Separately, Cowen raised Myers Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of MYE opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $633.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.