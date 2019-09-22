NATE BUIL/DEFD (LON:NBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16,400.00

NATE BUIL/DEFD (LON:NBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £164 ($214.30) and last traded at £164 ($214.30), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at £164 ($214.30).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £141.26 and its 200 day moving average price is £145.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.79.

About NATE BUIL/DEFD (LON:NBS)

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current and savings, and individual savings accounts; residential, family deposit, retirement borrowing, and other mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, home improvement loans, and project finance loans; and credit cards.

