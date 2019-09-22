Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.22.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,440. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.97. 1,495,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.34. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.49.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

