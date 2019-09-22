Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 1,523 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 24.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 15.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $189.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.53.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.62. 6,079,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. Tesla’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.72 per share, with a total value of $232,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.