Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,282,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,779,270,000 after acquiring an additional 608,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,244,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,085,000 after acquiring an additional 81,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,702,000 after acquiring an additional 568,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,531,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $76.01. 3,830,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $77.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

