Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.44 Million in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 74.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $39,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,820. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTN. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

RTN stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.93. 2,100,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.46. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $209.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

