Neutron Trading Down 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Neutron has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Neutron has a market cap of $198,050.00 and $97.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000467 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000286 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.