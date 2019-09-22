New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,363,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,413 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $421,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 180.5% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 183,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.39. The company had a trading volume of 937,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

