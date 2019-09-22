NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after acquiring an additional 740,059 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $13,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after purchasing an additional 573,923 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,594,000 after purchasing an additional 433,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,412,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,166,000 after purchasing an additional 427,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.77.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,419. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $226.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $3,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,853 shares of company stock worth $21,215,994. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

