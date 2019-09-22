Niobio Cash (NBR) Market Capitalization Tops $121,540.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $121,540.00 and $66.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 134,776,682 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

