NIX Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $10.39 and $24.68. NIX has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $73,753.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,049.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.85 or 0.02094634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.03059361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00720611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00721410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00059704 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00458590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008967 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $13.77, $18.94, $20.33, $50.98, $33.94, $24.43, $51.55, $7.50, $24.68, $10.39 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

