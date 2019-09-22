Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,958 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $81,364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,538 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 73,283,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,196,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

