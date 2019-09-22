Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.56 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Bittrex and IDEX. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $6.56 million and $454,848.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00040748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $536.97 or 0.05401076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001066 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,838,397,615 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BITBOX, Koinex, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Bitbns, WazirX, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Huobi, Bitrue and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

