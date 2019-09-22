NuShares (NSR) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $3,479.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020650 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000684 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

