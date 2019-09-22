NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.65.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.69. 7,733,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. NVIDIA has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $29,774.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,943 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 935.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

