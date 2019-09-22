Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 25,016.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060,689 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up 0.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 125.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,964 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $212,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $119,533.50. Insiders have sold a total of 298,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. 258,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.57 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 96.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

