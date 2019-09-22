OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 25,282 Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kroger by 57.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Kroger by 151.6% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $107,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,243.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $41,648.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,578,570.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,639 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,885,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

