OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,136 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.04. 306,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,589. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.62 and a twelve month high of $103.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.92.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.