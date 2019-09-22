OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $436,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1,448.3% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 75.6% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $174,910.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. JMP Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,840. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.