OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $695,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Valero Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $82.85. 3,335,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,985. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

