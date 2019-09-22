OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $775,000 in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Biogen comprises about 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.79. 1,430,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,262. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $358.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

