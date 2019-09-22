OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,850,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $8.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,229.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,587. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,194.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,170.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.