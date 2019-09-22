OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,094 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 32,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total transaction of $2,211,773.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,493.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total transaction of $6,665,359.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,102,262 shares in the company, valued at $31,329,219,161.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,457 shares of company stock worth $40,747,113. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

NYSE MA traded down $4.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.17. 5,096,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.14 and a 200-day moving average of $257.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

