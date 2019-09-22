Online Resources (NASDAQ:ORCC) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Online Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ORCC) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.89, approximately 1,377,544 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 248,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Online Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Online Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Online Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Online Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Online Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.08.

Online Resources (NASDAQ:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

About Online Resources (NASDAQ:ORCC)

Online Resources Corporation is engaged in providing outsourced, Web and phone based financial technology services to financial institution, biller, card issuer and creditor clients. The Company operates in two segments: Banking and e-Commerce. The Company’s products and services enable the Company’s clients to provide their consumer end users with the ability to perform various self-service functions, including electronic bill payments and funds transfers, which utilize its real-time debit architecture, automated clearing house (ACH) and other payment methods, as well as gain online access to their accounts, transaction histories and other information.

