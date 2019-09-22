Pacific Center for Financial Services Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 4.3% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 155,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

VXUS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. 1,405,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,212. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $45.59 and a one year high of $54.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.