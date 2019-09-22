Pacific Center for Financial Services Purchases 72 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after buying an additional 302,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,956,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $8.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,229.84. 1,390,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,194.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,170.68. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.