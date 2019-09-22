Pacific Center for Financial Services Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Pacific Center for Financial Services cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5,752.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,858,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,143 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,150,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $280,661,000 after acquiring an additional 847,460 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,405,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,577. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

