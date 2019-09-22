Pacific Center for Financial Services Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Pacific Center for Financial Services trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

RPG traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,273. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $122.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

