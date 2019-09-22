Parachute Reaches Market Capitalization of $241,176.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $241,176.00 and approximately $2,572.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,926,593 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

