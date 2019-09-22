PARETO Rewards Price Tops $0.0032 (PARETO)

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One PARETO Rewards token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. PARETO Rewards has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $135.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARETO Rewards has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00039846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.20 or 0.05295433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARETO Rewards Token Profile

PARETO Rewards is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,629,499 tokens. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PARETO Rewards’ official message board is blog.pareto.network. The official website for PARETO Rewards is pareto.network. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork.

Buying and Selling PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARETO Rewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

