ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00004423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and $3,905.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002814 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00141525 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,034.95 or 1.00154922 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000733 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001628 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,054,359 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

