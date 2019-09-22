Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $6,740,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.96. 1,317,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,834. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $107.46 and a 52 week high of $259.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 99.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.15.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

