Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Permianville Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Enduro Sponsor to own a net profits interest from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Sponsor. Permianville Royalty Trust, formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust, is based in TX, United States. “

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of PVL opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.85%. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.