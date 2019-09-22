Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €139.89 ($162.66).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock traded down €1.20 ($1.40) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €146.40 ($170.23). 14,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €102.30 ($118.95) and a 1-year high of €153.60 ($178.60). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €132.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €134.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 24.99.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

