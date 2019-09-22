Pirl (PIRL) One Day Volume Hits $12,734.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Pirl has a market cap of $683,742.00 and approximately $12,734.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 54,194,251 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

