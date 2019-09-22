PKG Token (PKG) Market Capitalization Achieves $121,891.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. PKG Token has a market cap of $121,891.00 and approximately $21,177.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One PKG Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00203751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.01198874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00091340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. The official website for PKG Token is pkgtoken.io. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg.

Buying and Selling PKG Token

PKG Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

