Planning Solutions Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,853 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Planning Solutions Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $39.32. 975,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,050. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

