Planning Solutions Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Planning Solutions Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Planning Solutions Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Planning Solutions Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,519,000 after purchasing an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,152,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,039,000 after purchasing an additional 775,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,157,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $305.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

