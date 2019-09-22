Planning Solutions Group LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Planning Solutions Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 879,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $53.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

