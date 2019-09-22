Planning Solutions Group LLC Has $886,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Planning Solutions Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,441,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.32. The company had a trading volume of 554,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,266. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.5373 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

